KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Federal prosecutors have announced the latest guilty plea in the investigation into cocaine trafficking and stolen cars which culminated in a 2021 raid of the Sevier County courthouse.

Josedad Delacruz pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine. He was one of the 11 people who were arrested after a state and federal investigation into a drug trafficking ring and sales of stolen cars.

He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison with a maximum term of up to 40 years and a maximum fine of $5,000,000. The sentence also has a mandatory supervised release period of at least four years.

Delacruz is one of several defendants to plead guilty to the same charge. A plea deal involving Juan Lopez Gallardo was announced last week. Serguin Castro-Carias pleaded guilty to that same drug conspiracy charge. He was found with more than a pound of cocaine and told law enforcement he got that cocaine from Gallardo.

James Hickman pleaded guilty to the conspiracy charge on Oct. 27. He was sentenced to 34 months, running concurrently with sentences stemming from charges in Sevier and Blount County courts. He’ll also have to serve four years of supervised release.

FBI agents raided the Sevier County Courthouse as part of the investigation.

Gallardo and two others were accused of altering vehicle identification numbers on stolen vehicles to “disguise their stolen nature” and then arranging for the stolen vehicles to be taken from Tennessee and Florida to other states.

Former Sevier County Deputy Clerks, Brandy Thornton and Roberta Allen, who pleaded guilty to conspiracy after being accused of taking cash payments and food items from Gallardo in exchange for motor vehicle registration and titles to the State of Tennessee.