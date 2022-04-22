NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Convicted murderer Oscar Smith was scheduled to be put to death by lethal injection Thursday at 7:01 p.m.

In the 32 years since he brutally murdered his estranged wife and her two sons, one of the lead investigators is speaking on his execution.

“If anyone deserves execution, it would be him,” Former Metro Nashville Police Captain and now Hendersonville Police Chief Mickey Miller said.

Miller helped lead a team of investigators from across the state. He was at the Lutie Street home after the murder and told News 2 it was one of the most gruesome scenes he had ever seen.

“We had Chad in the kitchen shot to death, and in the bedroom, Judy and Jason ,” Chief Miller said. “Judy was shot and stabbed in the bed and Jason had been stabbed.”

During the investigation, Miller interviewed Smith about the crime at his home and later on after his arrest. The lack of emotion and sympathy he had for the victims is still fresh on Miller’s mind.

In his 45 years in law enforcement, he considers this investigation as one of the most intense and heartbreaking. He believes that it has taken too long for justice in this case.

Just before 6 p.m. Thursday, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced Smith will not be executed Thursday evening due to “an oversight in preparation for lethal injection.”