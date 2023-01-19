LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — A Loudon County man was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to killing another man during a confrontation, according to the 9th District Attorney Russell Johnson.

Loudon County Criminal Judge Jeff Wicks sentenced John Duwayne Dixon to 23 years in the Tennessee Department of Corrections for the shooting and killing of Christopher Watson. Dixon pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder charge Thursday.

Watson’s sister and grandfather both testified how losing him affected the family.

“Chris will never get to meet his niece and nephew and watch them grow,” Watson’s sister said.

Watson’s grandfather talked about how close he was to his grandson. He said he prays that God will forgive Dixon for the damage he inflicted on his family.

In April 2019, Watson was shot by Dixon outside of a house on Tinnel Lane in Lenoir City. Watson went to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Dixon alleged that he was demanding a drug payment from Watson which led to a confrontation. Then Dixon shot Watson in the chest.

Dixon, along with his ex-girlfriend, left in a vehicle and were soon arrested by Loudon County deputies at his home off of Martel Road.