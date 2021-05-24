Loudon County deputies deploy spike strips to stop thief, accomplice

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — An experienced thief and his accomplice are behind bars after Loudon County sheriff’s officers were able to deploy spike strips to stop his escape following a robbery at a convenience store.

Terry Lynn Highfield, of Chattanooga, is facing charges for possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of stolen property, felony evading, and DUI after trying to rob the Weigel’s at the intersection of U.S. Highway 70 and U.S. Highway 321 early Monday morning.

Deputies responded to a call of a burglary before 2 a.m. A witness was able to provide dispatchers with a vehicle and tag description. A deputy initiated a traffic stop on the burglary suspects near Oakland Road and Interstate 75, but Highfield refused to stop.

He led deputies on a chase through Loudon and Monroe counties, eventually entering back into Loudon County on Steekee Road where spike strips were deployed to disable the vehicle, which was later determined to be stolen out of Walker County, Georgia. The tags on the vehicle were also stolen from a vehicle registered in Bradley County, Tennessee.

Highfield has more than 20 burglaries on his criminal record and multiple evading arrest convictions.

Additional charges are expected against Highfield. The passenger in the car, Vanessa L. Starcher, of Cleveland, Tennessee, faces charges of possession of schedule II narcotics. She was also wanted on two felony warrants out of Bradley County.