Sonny Beason, 35, faces charges of reckless endangerment in the death of Loudon County Sheriff’s Office deputy Chris Jenkins

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Loudon County man who was charged with the death of Loudon County Sgt. Chris Jenkins after failing to secure a ladder that led to the deputy’s death has pled guilty, according to District Attorney General Russell Johnson.

Sonny Beason, 35, was arrested in an ongoing investigation into Jenkins’ death. The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported that Beason was the driver of a utility truck carrying an orange ladder which fell from the vehicle blocking north I-75 near mile marker 73.

Drivers called in the hazard and two different vehicles hit the ladder before Jenkins responded to the scene.

Jenkins arrived at the scene and used his cruiser as a rolling roadblock. While he was out of his vehicle to clear the roadway, an oncoming tractor-trailer driven by Christopher Savannah, 43, failed to slow down for the rolling roadblock and struck two vehicles, Jenikns’ patrol unit and Jenkins.

Beason pled guilty to three counts of reckless endangerment and one count of driving on a suspended license. He entered the plea agreement on Aug. 23.

Savannah has been indicted on charges of vehicular homicide by intoxication, vehicular homicide by recklessness, reckless endangerment, DUI, simple possession, possession of a handgun under the influence, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He is being held on a $1 million bond.