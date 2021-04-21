Madisonville Police: Armed suspected drug trafficker arrested in narcotics bust

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Police say two people, including a suspected drug trafficker were arrested Wednesday while detectives were executing a search warrant that also yielded drugs and cash.

According to the Madisonville Police Department, the detective division had carrying out a narcotics search warrant Wednesday afternoon at a residence located in the 500 block of Monroe Street.

During the search warrant, officers found a large amount of what appeared to be 58 grams of methamphetamine, a 9mm handgun, drug-related items, and more than $15,000 in cash; which police said was found to be profits from the sale of methamphetamine.

Two suspects, Samantha L. Newman and Jimmy D. Womble were arrested on drug charges.

“Our commitment is to rid this addicting drug from our streets and help restore lives it has damaged along the way,” MPD’s social media press release stated.