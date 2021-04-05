Madisonville Police arrest 2 after multicounty vehicle chase

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two people are facing several charges after leading Madisonville Police on a vehicle pursuit across multiple East Tennessee counties.

Around 10:30 p.m. Sunday officers identified a stolen vehicle out of McMinn County after observing the driver fail to maintain their lane.

Driver Dwan Bonner, 35, led officers on a pursuit through Loudon, McMinn and Monroe counties that ended when Sweetwater Police effectively deployed stop sticks on Interstate 75 near Mile Marker 62. The suspect’s vehicle eventually crashed into a ditch off Oakland Road.

Officers recovered 4.5 grams of heroin, 50 grams of methamphetamine, prescription pills, a handgun and $1,400 in cash during a search of the vehicle.

Bonner was arrested on an outstanding felony warrant out of Bradley County, possession of a stolen vehicle, driving on a revoked license, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, possession of heroin with intent to resale, possession of meth with intent to resale, possession of Schedule IV prescription pills, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a prohibited weapon.

Carissa Borden, 38, of Sweetwater, was charged with possession of heroin with intent to resale, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of Schedule IV prescription pills.