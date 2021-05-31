Madisonville Police arrest wanted man on parole violation, drug charges

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man is behind bars after being on the lam for the last six months.

Madisonville Police arrested Stephen Ray Raburn on Friday in McMinn County. Officers along with McMinn County Sheriff’s deputies were able to converge on a car driving on County Road 373. Raburn was a passenger in the vehicle.

Officers found more than 17 grams of methamphetamine, six prescription pills, and 4 grams of marijuana on Raburn during the arrest. He faces charges including violation of parole, simple possession of marijuana and prescription drugs, and possession of methamphetamine for resale. More charges are pending.

Law enforcement had been searching for Raburn since February.