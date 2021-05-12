Madisonville Police: One injured, one arrested following stabbing at apartment complex

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Madisonville Police arrested one woman following a reported stabbing at the Ridgeway Apartment complex on Ballplay Road Wednesday afternoon.

When officers were dispatched to the scene around 3 p.m., they found one man stabbed in the leg and a vehicle with damage. Suspect Brittany Jackson was arrested.

The victim’s injuries were considered to be non-life-threatening. Police say Jackson had fled the scene before officers arrived, but was found at a residence in Tellico Plains a short time later.

Jackson is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and vandalism under $1,000.