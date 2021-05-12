Madisonville Police: One injured, one arrested following stabbing at apartment complex

Crime and Courts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: Monroe County Sheriff’s Office)

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Madisonville Police arrested one woman following a reported stabbing at the Ridgeway Apartment complex on Ballplay Road Wednesday afternoon.

When officers were dispatched to the scene around 3 p.m., they found one man stabbed in the leg and a vehicle with damage. Suspect Brittany Jackson was arrested.

The victim’s injuries were considered to be non-life-threatening. Police say Jackson had fled the scene before officers arrived, but was found at a residence in Tellico Plains a short time later.

Jackson is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and vandalism under $1,000.

“We would like to thank the Monroe County Ambulance Services, Monroe County Sheriffs Office, Monroe County E-911, and Tellico Plains Police Department for a team effort in quickly apprehending the suspect without further incident. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.”

Madisonville Police Department

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter