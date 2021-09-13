Madisonville Police say street racing on the rise within city limits

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Madisonville Police Department said officers are dealing with a recent increase of street racing inside city limits.

Police in Madisonville said they have experienced an uptick in speeding tickets and racing within city roadways. In a Facebook post, they shared photos of a car being towed away after a suspected street race.

MPD reiterated to the public they will not tolerate street racers and said safety is their top priority.

They warn street racers could receive a citation, wind up in jail or even get their car impounded.

