Mailman in Maryville charged with animal cruelty after allegedly running over dog with postal van

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A postal carrier is facing aggravated animal cruelty charges after he allegedly ran over someone’s dog in a postal van.

The Blount County Sheriff’s Office reports that Maryville resident Randy Garner was taken into custody on May 19, but the incident was reported at the beginning of the month, when a woman living on Dave Lane in Maryville said her dog had been run over.

The woman showed a sheriff’s deputy surveillance video of what happened, which led to Garner, the accused postal worker, to be interviewed.

According to BCSO, Garner told them he felt a “bump” and “panicked” before driving off without telling anyone because he said there weren’t any vehicles parked at the house; the report noted this was not true since the surveillance video showed two vehicles were parked in the driveway at the time the incident occurred.

The report does not state the dog’s current condition.

WATE 6 On Your Side reached out to USPS to see if Garner still works there and they confirmed that he did.

Garner’s next hearing is May 28 in Blount County General Sessions Court.