Man accused of firing shots during Rod Run fight arrested in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man accused of firing shots into the air at a fight during the spring Pigeon Forge Rod Run has been identified and arrested.

Chad Louis Smith Jr., 22, of Knoxville, is charged with reckless endangerment and vandalism.

“We asked the public for assistance and you all provided it,” a news release by the Pigeon Forge Police Department states. “We received many videos taken from different angles and were able to get an accurate description of the suspect. Our Criminal Investigators worked diligently following up on the information that was provided.”

Around 1 a.m. on April 16, Pigeon Forge Police responded to a shots fired call at the Pilot gas station on the Parkway. There was a confrontation between several people in the parking lot.

During the confrontation, someone pulled a handgun and fired two shots into the air. The suspect fled the scene on foot along with many other bystanders.

Smith is being held in the Knox County Detention Center on an unrelated charge. He will be transported back to Sevier County to face charges there.