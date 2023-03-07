KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Blount County deputies arrested a man accused of swinging an axe and pointing a gun at a woman on Sunday in Maryville.

According to an incident report, deputies responded to a home on Cherokee Heights Drive just after 4 p.m. on March 5. The victim told investigators that her ex-boyfriend, identified as 39-year-old Charles Backus, threatened her when he came to the home to retrieve items.

Deputies wrote that Backus was not allowed at the residence on account of a restraining order.

She said that Backus walked towards her while he was carrying a handgun and knocked her off a chair. She claims that Backus swung an axe at her when she attempted to push him away.

After locking herself inside, the victim told police she saw Backus point a black military-style rifle at her through a window.

Backus was pulled over on Louisville Rd and taken into custody. He denied that interaction turned physical and told deputies that the firearms he came to retrieve were never taken out of their cases.

The rifle and ax were taken and placed into evidence. Backus was charged with two counts of aggravated domestic assault.