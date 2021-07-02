Deputies arrest vandalism suspect after equipment damaged at Knoxville church

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A vandalism suspect is in custody after Knox County Sheriff’s Office says he broke equipment at a construction site at a church on Tuesday, June 29. Patrick Haun, 28, of Knoxville is accused of damaging the equipment at Cornerstone Church of Knoxville.

The sheriff’s office did not say what equipment was damaged, but an arrest report says the equipment belonged to Whaley Construction and the replacement cost was quoted to be $14,315.36.

According to court records, a construction worker at the site when the incident occurred told law enforcement that Haun was “swinging from the pole like a stripper.”

Haun is being held in the Knox County Detention Center.