Deputies arrest vandalism suspect after equipment damaged at Knoxville church

Crime and Courts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A vandalism suspect is in custody after Knox County Sheriff’s Office says he broke equipment at a construction site at a church on Tuesday, June 29. Patrick Haun, 28, of Knoxville is accused of damaging the equipment at Cornerstone Church of Knoxville.

The sheriff’s office did not say what equipment was damaged, but an arrest report says the equipment belonged to Whaley Construction and the replacement cost was quoted to be $14,315.36.

According to court records, a construction worker at the site when the incident occurred told law enforcement that Haun was “swinging from the pole like a stripper.”

Haun is being held in the Knox County Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News Videos

Elsa becomes season’s 1st hurricane in Caribbean

Police: Knoxville man dead after shooting on Catalpa Ave

Questions remain in wake of LA homemade fireworks blast

Hundreds believed dead in heat wave despite efforts to help

Delta variant exploits low vaccine rates, easing of rules

Tribes say voting access hurt by US Supreme Court ruling