CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man was airlifted to Erlanger Medical Center after a shooting on Neverfail Road in Crossville on Thursday morning, according to Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

At around 7:45 a.m. deputies arrived at Neverfail Rd. to a shooting that left someone injured.

One victim was airlifted to EMC for treatment from a gunshot wound. The investigation is active and ongoing — no identifying information has been released.