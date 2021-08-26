Man airlifted to UT Medical after shooting in Crossville

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man was airlifted to UT Medical Center in Knoxville after a shooting in Crossville on Wednesday.

According to the Crossville Police Department, a 25-year-old man was punched and shot in the stomach in the area of 61 Burnett Street by an unknown assailant.

At this time the suspect has not been identified and remains at large. CPD says the investigation is ongoing and the exact location and motive of the attack is unknown.

If you have any information you’re asked to call CPD at 931-484-7231.