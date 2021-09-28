Man arrested after barricading inside Greenback camper

GREENBACK, Tenn. (WATE) — Loudon County deputies arrested a man on Tuesday after he allegedly broke into a camper and briefly held police at bay near Kenny Brook Lane in Loudon County. The sheriff’s office said the man was armed with a knife and that witnesses called 911 and reported the break-in just before noon.

Loudon County Sheriff’s Office says the man was taken into custody just before 1 p.m. and that no one was injured during the incident.

“A quick response by our 911 system, patrol deputies, and negotiators, resulted in the outcome we desired which was to apprehend this male without incident,” said Chief Deputy Jimmy Davis.

The man is in custody and being questioned by detectives.