KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A 45-year-old man has been charged with a stabbing Friday in downtown.

According to the Knoxville Police, officers were dispatched around 10:30 a.m. Friday to Henley Street near Clinch Avenue. When they arrived they found a man who appeared to have been stabbed. KPD says the victim was not cooperative but their investigation led to a crime scene and a suspect.

John Ray Williams, 45, was arrested Saturday and charged with aggravated assault.