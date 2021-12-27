KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man is facing multiple charges after breaking into a police officer’s home, putting on his uniform and stealing more than $1,600.

Law enforcement officers were dispatched to a home just before 11:30 p.m. Thursday in the 8000 block of Ewing Road because an unknown man was operating a police radio in the residence. Officers found Dewayne Miller, 51, of Ten Mile, fully dressed in an officer’s uniform, tactical vest, gear and armed with a pistol.

Miller told officers he was an officer and he was preparing to leave for work. Once it was realized that Miller was not an officer he was taken into custody. Miller was found in possession of $1,646 in cash which he repeatedly said belonged to him despite it being in a wallet belonging to the home owner.

Eventually Miller confessed to being dropped off at the home by an Uber driver, entered the police officer’s cruiser at the residence, took a garage door opener and gained entry into the home.

Miller has been charged with aggravated burglary, burglary of a motor vehicle, criminal impersonation of law enforcement, possession of a firearm with intent to go armed, and theft between $2,500-$10,000.