KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A 36-year-old Knoxville man is charged with several felonies including aggravated assault on an officer after a domestic violence incident Monday in which he allegedly strangled and physically harmed a woman in her West Knoxville apartment for some time. Later, when police caught up with him, he attempted to strangle an officer and threw another into a glass table.

Court records state Alex Boy Thompson, 36, is facing theft, domestic aggravated assault, aggravated assault on a first responder, criminal trespass, false imprisonment charges stemming from an initial domestic incident that occurred Monday morning at a residence along Manor View Drive.

According to an arrest report, officers with the Domestic Violence Unit responded to a call from a woman saying her boyfriend, identified as Thompson, had been beating and strangling her since 3 a.m. and took her vehicle without her consent. Officers noted they believed Thompson had jumped off the apartment balcony when they arrived. The victim said Thompson would not allow her to leave, telling her he would kill her and her family if she left, but she had taken the opportunity to run and get help from the neighbor to call police.

Officers noted the victim “had an extremely raspy voice” and observed she had obvious injuries, including a bloody nose, a knot on the back of her head, swollen arms, and scratches to her face, neck, chest, and hands. The officers issued a warrant for Thompson’s arrest.

Just four hours later, around 3 p.m. the officers again responded to the residence along Manor View Drive for the felony warrant service. Once there, officers made contact with Thompson, who then grabbed one of the officers and began to strangle him with his hands. The officer broke free of Thompson but then he grabbed the officer by his duty vest and began to choke him by pulling the straps across the neck. During this altercation, Thompson pushed the other officer into a glass table, causing injuries to her head. That officer deployed her electroshock hand weapon and Thompson was then arrested.

Thompson is scheduled for his preliminary hearing on Jan. 13 for the felony charges.