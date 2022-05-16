KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — New details released Monday are shedding light on what led to an hourslong standoff between Knoxville Police and an aggravated assault suspect on Saturday.

Officers were attempting to take 19-year-old Dathan Remy into custody on aggravated assault and robbery charges stemming from an incident that happened Friday. Negotiators and a special operations squad were called to South Castle Street when he refused to come to the door. After several hours, Remy and an unnamed woman came out of the home and taken into custody.

Dathan Remy

The incident that lead to warrants to be issued for Remy’s arrest took place Friday, May 13, around 11:14 p.m. According to KPD, two Knoxville Police officers responded to an aggravated assault call at a house on Castle Street. The officers were told by one of the victims that Remy, the father of her child, had texted her earlier that day with pictures of personal items belonging to her and their child, on fire in the front yard. She went on to say Remy told her to come to get the rest of her stuff, or it will be burned as well.

The victim went to the residence with two other women. She told officers she and one of the women went into the house. While in the house, the victim said she was thrown against the wall by Remy. Both women told officers that while against the wall, Remy placed a gun to the victim’s head. According to court documents, an unknown female was also inside the residence with Remy and she also pointed a gun at both of the women.

The victim told the officers that Remy took her out of the house, dragged her down the steps, and threw her on her back. The arrest report then said Remy strangled the victim in the front yard. The third woman told officers she was inside a vehicle when Remy ordered her out of it and pointed a gun at her head. The arrest report also said Remy then placed a gun to the victim’s head and ordered her to give him her money. According to police, she gave Remy about $300.

All three victims told officers they were in fear for their lives and believe Remy would have shot them.

Remy has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault, one county of aggravated assault- domestic, and one county of aggravated robbery. A bond hearing has been scheduled for Tuesday, May 17 at 8:30 a.m.