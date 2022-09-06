KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A registered sex offender has been arrested and charged for allegedly randomly assaulting a woman who was jogging in downtown Knoxville.

Knoxville Police say Japa Goins, 34, who is listed as homeless, was arrested Tuesday morning. According to a police spokesperson, just after 7 a.m. officers responded to Market Square where a woman jogging was reportedly assaulted near the Subway.

Multiple people are said to have come to the woman’s aid and police said she was able to escape with only minor injuries. Goins ran from the scene before police arrived.

The KPD Violent Crimes Unit with assistance from Property Crimes Unit investigators, patrol officers and the Sex Offender Registry Detail, was able to identify the suspect as Goins. He was then found at the Probation and Parole Board on Elm Street around 10 a.m. where he was taken into custody for further investigation.

Goins is on the sex offender registry after a sexual battery conviction in October 2020. Goins has a history of arrests related to drugs, alcohol and shoplifting that date back to 2006. His most recent arrest is Aug. 27, on charges of indecent exposure and public intoxication.

“I am incredibly proud of the great urgency and teamwork our investigators and patrol officers showed to bring this incident to an almost immediate resolution,” Chief of Police Paul Noel said. “I am also thankful for the bystanders who jumped in to help when help was needed. People should feel and be safe in every public space in our city, and we will respond quickly to address any actions or behavior that compromises that sense of safety.”

A release from KPD said Goins admitted to the assault in an interview with VCU investigators. Charges for aggravated kidnapping and attempted rape are forthcoming and KPD added that additional charges are possible.