KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A wanted man was captured in the Cumberland Gap area on Monday by the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the sheriff’s office, 49-year-old Mathew Randell Price was arrested and taken into custody following a lengthy standoff with deputies. Price was wanted for multiple felony warrants from Kentucky and Virginia.

The sheriff’s office said deputies made contact with Price in the Cumberland Gap area, however, he then ran inside a house and barricaded himself inside. According to WRIL, Price was inside the house for two hours. The CCSO’s SRT team was called to the scene and was able to break into the house. They found Price hiding in the attic. Price along with three deputies suffered minor injuries according to Sheriff Bob Brooks.

After being treated for his injuries, Price was taken to the Claiborne County Jail where he is awaiting extradition. He is facing charges from Tennessee, Virginia, and Kentucky.

According to WRIL, Price has been charged with vandalism over $10,000, possession of methamphetamine, resisting arrest, three counts of aggravated assault on an officer, two counts of fugitive from justice, two counts of fugitive from justice for Kentucky and Virginia capias, evading on foot, burglary and theft over $1,000, and criminal impersonation.

The Lincoln Memorial University Police Department assisted the sheriff’s office in apprehending Price.

In 2018, Price escaped the Bell County Detention Center along with another inmate. He was apprehended a few months later and was charged with second-degree escape out of Kentucky.