Man charged after repeatedly beating mother for hours, taking her to hospital after the assault

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville man has been charged with attempted second degree murder and especially aggravated kidnapping after he allegedly held his mother down and repeatedly beat her for hours at a residence on Coker Avenue, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

That man, 31-year-old Justin Lee Roberts had brought his mother to Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center after he allegedly beat her and held her for hours causing major injuries, including facial fractures, and a brain bleed. His mother was transferred to the UT Medical Center due to the severity of her injuries.

Officers were given several different accounts of what happened to the 54-year-old victim, but after investigating, officers found that it was Roberts who committed the assault. She told officers that he had repeatedly beaten her, and held her down by placing his shins on her thighs. The assault occurred at a home in the 2300 block of Coker Avenue, and he had brought his mother to the hospital at around 4 a.m. on Wednesday.

Roberts was then arrested and booked into the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility on charges of attempted second degree murder and especially aggravated kidnapping.