Man charged after UT Medical Center officer spit on, threatened over arrest warrant

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man is facing assault charges after he allegedly spit on a hospital security officer and threatened to kill him.

According to an arrest report, a UT Medical Center officer was attempting to serve an arrest warrant on Brandon Burros around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, March 28.

The report alleges Burros spit in the face of the officer and made multiple threats towards the officer for arresting him on a “public intoxication charge.” The reports states he threatened to kill the officer and his family over the arrest.

Burros has been charged with aggravated assault, escape, retaliation for a past action and criminal trespassing.