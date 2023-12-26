KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Seymour man was arrested at a Knoxville church in the early hours of Christmas morning after a small fire was reportedly set in a bridal suite.

According to court documents, 34-year-old Billy Walker reportedly entered Church Street United Methodist in Knoxville through a set of unlocked front doors around 3 a.m. He then went downstairs and locked himself in a bridal suite where investigators say he set a bench and paper towel dispenser on fire.

A custodian who was in the building at the time heard the fire alarm and found Walker locked inside the bridal suite, documents state. Investigators wrote that he was initially unwilling to open the door but was eventually convinced to do so by the custodian.

The custodian noticed smoke in side the room and the smell of something burning after the door to the bridal suite was opened.

Walker faces one count of aggravated arson. A bond hearing has been scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 28.