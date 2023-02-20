Knoxville Police cruiser on the scene. Generic photos, WATE 6 On Your Side (Photo: WATE)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A head-on collision with a Knoxville Police Department cruiser has led to the arrest of one man on several charges including driving under the influence.

A KPD officer and a trainee were driving on Middlebrook Pike toward Weisgarber Road just before midnight Saturday when a car crossed over the concrete median and collided with the cruiser.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

Officers reported the driver performed poorly on field sobriety tests and exhibited signs of intoxication. Two alcoholic containers, one of which was open, were observed in the center console of the vehicle.

Wilver Ramirez-Cruz, 29, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, an open container violation and traffic violations.