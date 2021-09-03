Man charged with fighting first responders at West Knoxville restaurant

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man is facing multiple charges stemming from a fight Thursday night at a West Knoxville restaurant. Officers responded just after 11 p.m. to Twin Peaks, 135 N. Northshore Drive, after receiving five calls of a man fighting multiple people.

Law enforcement officers took Preston Cole, 25, of Knoxville, into custody. Cole was unsteady on his feet and admitted to being intoxicated. As he sat on a patrol car, he became more aggressive with officers, and the decision was made to place him in the back of the car.

Cole had to be forced into the patrol car. During the investigation, Cole complained his handcuffs were too tight. As Knoxville Police officers checked the restraints, Cole positioned himself at the doorway of the vehicle so that the officers could not close the door. He became aggressive again and tried to bite the officers.

Cole faces four charges including assault on a first responder, disorderly conduct, attempted escape, and public intoxication. Since his arrest, Cole has been released. He is scheduled to have a bond arraignment hearing on Sept. 9.

