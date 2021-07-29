Man convicted for domestic assault after strangling girlfriend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man who strangled his girlfriend then said it was her fault has been convicted of Aggravated Assault, Vandalism, and Domestic Assault. Jerrick Orlando Davis, 24, was convicted in a single-day trial.

On December 20, 2018, Davis kicked down the door to the victim’s bedroom and then headbutted, strangled, and punched her, according to court documents. Knox County Officers reported observing drops of blood, a broken mirror, and several holes in the wall inside the apartment. Court documents also show the victim was able to make a recording after the assault where Davis tells her the assault would not have happened if she had stopped talking.

“Over the last several years, more warrants have been taken out charging domestic-related crimes than any other offense in Knox County,” said DA Charme Allen. “On average, our law enforcement partners respond to a domestic call every thirty minutes.”

At his sentencing on September 9, prosecutors plan to ask that Davis serve the maximum sentence based on both the nature of the offense and his prior criminal history, including a conviction for Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Robbery and multiple convictions for Assault. Aggravated Assault is a Class C felony that carries a punishment between three and six years.