KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man was convicted for multiple counts of sexually assaulting children for about several years, according to District Attorney General Charme Allen.

Darrin Wayne Smith, 57, was convicted of 38 counts of sexually assaulting two children who looked to him as a father figure for several years.

According to the news release, when the first victim was seven years old, Smith sexually assaulted and molested the child. The abuse continued after the victim turned 16 years old. Smith sexually abused the second victim when she was 10 years old. The abuse continued until the victim was 13 years old.

The news release added that the second victim told a counselor about the abuse and the counselor reported the abuse to authorities.

Knoxville Police Department Investigator Phyllis Tonkin spoke with both victims to gather evidence on the situation. When Tonkin and Department of Children’s Services Investigator Greg Boderck interviewed Smith, the report stated he made incriminating statements.

“These children were abused for years,” DA Charme Allen said. “Thanks to the bravery of these victims, no more children will be harmed by this defendant.”

Smith was convicted of rape of a child, attempted rape of a child, rape, aggravated statutory rape, statutory rape by an authority figure, aggravated sexual battery and sexual battery by an authority figure.

According to the news release, rape of a child is a Class A felony that can sentence a person to 25 to 40 years in prison without parole. Rape and statutory rape by an authority figure are Class B felonies that can sentence a person to eight to 12 years.

Smith’s sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 4.

“At sentencing, prosecutors will seek a sentence long enough to ensure that Smith never leaves prison,” according to the news release.