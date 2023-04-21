KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Knox County Jury returned a guilty verdict in a 2020 triple murder case on Friday.

Desmon Rhea, 27, was convicted of two counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder.

Julianna White, 29, was found fatally shot on Division Street near Liberty Street in the early hours of March 8, 2020. Her mother, 55-year-old Mildred Blackwell, and her friend and housemate Barbara Rogers, 57, were found shot and killed at a home on Trousdale Road.

Prosecutors have said they will seek a life sentence without the possibility of parole in the event of a first-degree murder conviction.