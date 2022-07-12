KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man has been convicted of murder after shooting his girlfriend as she was attempting to leave him, the Knox County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday.

Roger Earl England, 35, was convicted of First Degree Murder and sentenced to life in prison. During the trial, Assistant District Attorneys explained how on January 26, 2020, Knox County Sheriff’s Office begin investigating the death of England’s girlfriend, 25-year-old Kelsey Jane Polk.

Investigators found that the two began dating a month earlier when they met in Indiana. They had moved in together in the Knoxville home three days before the shooting.

According to the investigation, Polk was breaking up with England and packing her belongings to move back to Indiana when England shot her in the back of the head. Initially, England denied involvement but later admitted to shooting the victim because she was leaving him.

“Unfortunately, we see more domestic violence cases in our office than any other type of case,” said DA Charme Allen. “With the sentence in this case, this offender will never again be able to harm someone in our community.”

England’s sentence means he must serve at least fifty-one years in prison before he can meet with the parole board.