KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knox County jury has returned a murder conviction in the 2020 shooting death of a woman found in an East Knoxville alleyway.

Robert Atkins, 40, was convicted of second-degree murder in the February 2020 shooting of 29-year-old Kaitlyne Warwick.

Her body was found in the Mechanicsville neighborhood in an alley between Iredell Avenue and Pickett Avenue.

Atkins was arrested at a residence in the 1200 block of Pickett Avenue. Investigators determined Warwick was shot at the residence before her body was moved to the alleyway.

A sentencing date has been set for Feb. 28.