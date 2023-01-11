KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man has been found guilty of raping a University of Tennessee student while she was unconscious, according to the Knox County district attorney’s office.

Gavin John Quaedvlieg, 25, was found guilty of rape following a two-day trial. The crime took place on February 23, 2020, at which point both the victim and Quaedvlieg were students at the University of Tennessee.

Prosecutors the two met at an off-campus apartment where Quaedvlieg gave the victim a “dab” of a concentrated marijuana extract. The victim then became ill and told Quaedvlieg not to touch her before she lost consciousness. During the trial, it was explained that the victim awoke to Quaedvlieg sexually assaulting her.

According to the DA’s office, Quaedvlieg asked the victim to forget about the assault and offered to pay her to not report the rape. However, the victim reported the crime to the Knoxville Police Department, the University of Tennessee, and the Sexual Assault Center of East Tennessee.

Quaedvlieg left the university in December 2021, according to the UT online directory.

Gavin John Quaedvlieg (Photo via DA’s Office)

“This victim was incredibly brave to come forward and confront her abuser,” said DA Charme Allen. “The jury credited her testimony and came to a just verdict.”

Judge Steve Sword set sentencing for Quaedvlieg on February 23. Rape is a felony that carries a punishment of eight to twelve years.