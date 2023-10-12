KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A man has been convicted of attempting to ram a vehicle into a woman in December 2022 while on probation for domestic assault, according to the Knox County District Attorney General’s Office.

DA Charme Allen’s office released on Thursday that prosecutors obtained convictions against Timothy Ronald Cunningham, 46, for aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and

domestic assault.

During the case, prosecutors told the jury that Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic disturbance call at the intersection of Barnard Road and Sood Road on December 19, 2022.

Timothy Ronald Cunningham. (Knox County Sheriff’s Office)

When they arrived, they found that Cunningham had driven his vehicle into the victim’s vehicle and rammed it several times, that DA’s office said. After the victim exited her car, Cunningham allegedly rammed the vehicle several more times, attempting to knock the vehicle into her.

The DA’s office said Cunningham fled on foot but was arrested at a later time. While in custody, detectives learned that Cunningham made several phone calls to the victim where he admitted to what he did and threatened her about cooperating with the prosecution, the release states.

“We know that it takes several incidents of domestic violence before a victim is willing to

follow through with prosecuting a case,” said DA Allen. “We do everything we can to

help the victim and hold the offender accountable. Sometimes, that means going forward

on the case without the victim.”

When the incident happened, the DA’s office said Cunningham was on probation for domestic assault. The release said he has prior felony convictions for attempted second-degree murder and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.