KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Several shots were fired by a man taken into custody by Knoxville Police and the intended victim got away without injury after a reported shooting Sunday. A police report states the shooting happened in the back alleyway near Brooks Avenue.

Toriano Lamonte Bates, 46, is facing charges including aggravated assault, reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm with intent to go armed and vandalism stemming from a shooting with multiple shots fired that hit two vehicles near the scene.

The narrative from the police report describes how the suspect Bates allegedly drove down the back alleyway near Brooks Avenue Sunday around 11:43 a.m. when he exited his vehicle and fired a shot toward another man. The intended victim ran away and Bates allegedly followed, firing more shots and missing. One of the shots was as close as 25 feet.

Bates then allegedly retreated back to his vehicle, turned around and fired one more shot that hit the SUV. Police say Bates was taken into custody without incident. Bates’ court date is scheduled for February 2022.

The damage to the two vehicles, a 1993 Buick Century and a 2017 Chevrolet Equinox, is estimated to be around $1,000 each. The firearm that was used, which police recovered from the suspect, was reportedly a Springfield Armory XD 9mm handgun.