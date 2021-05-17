Man dies in vehicle outside of East Knoxville residence after shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man has died after being shot on Monday afternoon in East Knoxville, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

Officers responded to a call in the 2700 block of Louise Avenue around 1:15 p.m. and found an adult male inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound. That man was pronounced dead at the scene.

KPD says at this time they do not have information on the suspect in this shooting, and the Violent Crimes Unit is in charge of this investigation.

If you have any information you’re encouraged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.