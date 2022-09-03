KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man was found dead at a restaurant on Walbrook Drive.

A spokesperson from Knoxville Police share that officers responded to the Taco Bell at 8615 Walbrook Drive around 9:30 p.m. Friday. Officers found a man unresponsive in the men’s bathroom. He was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene.

KPD says he was seen going into the bathroom alone several hours before being found dead. At this time, there is no indication of foul play according to police.

The body was taken to Regional Forensic Center for further examination.

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app to get updates sent to your phone.