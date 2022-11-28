KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man was found guilty of murdering his father after police say they got into a fight in 2018, according to Knox County District Attorney’s Office.

The jury found Joshua Dozier guilty of voluntary manslaughter.

Joshua Dozier (Courtesy of Knox County Sheriff’s Office)

Joshua was charged after police saw his father, Douglas Dozier, lying on the floor through a window of the home.

Knoxville police said they arrived at a home in Knoxville on Gayview Drive after someone called about hearing a fight and argument in another apartment. When they arrived Joshua reportedly slammed the door on the officers.

After knocking on the door again, officers said Joshua opened the door and yelled at them.

According to Knoxville police, Joshua was angry with his father and went to his father’s home to confront him. Douglas was killed during the fight and died from strangulation.

Douglas also reportedly worked as a correctional officer with Knox County Sheriff’s Office.