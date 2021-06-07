Man involved in argument, standoff at Sevierville Walmart pleads guilty to lesser charge

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One of two men involved in an armed altercation at the Sevierville Walmart two days before Christmas has plead guilty to a lessened charge.

Dashawn Leon Bonner, 22, of Pensacola, Florida, allegedly pushed Pedro Salisipan Ngayan Jr., 65, of Pigeon Forge, during an argument on Dec. 23. Ngayan then pointed a handgun at Bonnor. Bonnor retreated to another location and Ngayan followed. Bonnor then pointed his own handgun at Ngayan. No shots were fired during the incident.

Nagayan was charged at the time with two counts of aggravated assault. Bonnor was charged with on count of misdemeanor assault.

On Friday, June 4, Bonnor plead guilty to disorderly conduct. His sentence was suspended and he was placed on supervised probation.

Police say two men have been charged following an altercation that led to guns being drawn at the Walmart in Sevierville on Wednesday.

No update has been given on Nagayan’s charges.