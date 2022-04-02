KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man who ran from Campbell County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Tuesday evening is now behind bars. Josh Neil Blair was arrested Friday after a 72-hour manhunt.

Blair admitted to the Sheriff’s Office that he led deputies on a chase through two counties. Deputies tried to initiate a traffic stop on the stolen rollback tow truck but were unsuccessful as the driver went through several fields and repeatedly rammed police cruisers while going in reverse. The CCSO said “multiple police vehicles” were damaged during the pursuit.

The car chase went on for miles before Blair abandoned the stolen tow truck and ran into a Claiborne County field. The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office and a Tennessee Highway Patrol helicopter aided in the search but Blair could not be found Tuesday night.

Blair said he ran from law enforcement because he had a “loaded needle in his seat and he knew he was going to jail.”

“Blair shared that his use of heroin leads to blackouts, and he had no recollection of the chase because he was high,” the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office stated in a social media release. “He only remembers waking up in the woods later that night.”

Deputies received a tip that led to Blair’s arrest on Friday.

“This arrest is due to the hard work of our deputies, and the great relationships we have built over the years with other law enforcement agencies,” said Campbell County Sheriff Robbie Goins.