NEWPORT, Tenn. (WATE) — A Cocke County inmate has been charged after officers said he attempted to escape from court by jumping out of a window on Monday.

In a report provided by Cocke County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Micheal Dean Smith was in Sessions Court with six other inmates. He has been in Cocke County Jail custody on a fugitive from justice warrant from another state.

According to the report, Smith walked from the bench in the courtroom to get tissues several times before jumping out of the second-story window and falling on his back. CCSO said Smith was handcuffed and shackled during the incident.

A sergeant with Cocke County was able to stop Smith from leaving.

“The court security officers responded very quickly to the incident and gained control as the inmate did get up in an attempt to run off after he jumped out of a window,” CCSO said.

Smith suffers minor injuries and has been taken to Newport Medical Center then airlifted by Lifestar to the University of Tennessee Medical Center. He is facing a charge of attempting to escape.