KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A police pursuit led Knox County officers from Powell to the Anderson County line. A police report says it began around 11 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 31, when an officer attempted to pull over a white Chevrolet Malibu for speeding on West Beaver Creek at Adams Road.

Police say the driver, James Cunningham, refused to stop. This began a pursuit where Cunningham would lead officers in pursuit through Central Avenue, Callahan, Clinton Highway, and Pleasant Ridge.

While officers attempted to stop Cunningham on Merchants Drive, he wrecked into a blue Toyota Camry. Then, while attempting to leave Cunningham hit the front bumper of an officer’s cruiser. He was able to free his vehicle and continue down Merchants toward Wilkerson Road.

As the pursuit continued, the arrest report states that Cunningham reached speeds of 90+ mph. Officers ended the pursuit as they entered Anderson County on Clinton Highway. The report says that four minutes later, Cunningham wrecked his vehicle across the Anderson/Knox county line right and fled the scene.

K-9 officer Daley and his partner tracked Cunningham into the wood line, finding where he was hidden and taking him into custody. Cunningham was taken to UT Medical Center as he was complaining of knee and shoulder pain and stated that he did not remember the crash. A records check revealed that Cunningham had a violation of probation charge in Sullivan county.

This incident resulted in nearly a dozen charges for Cunningham including aggravated assault on a first responder, reckless endangerment, evading arrest and two counts of leaving the scene of an accident.