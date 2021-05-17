Man on the run in Fountain City after deputies attempt to serve warrant

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Sherriff’s Office Narcotics Unit and Criminal Warrants is searching for a suspect wanted on drug and stalking charges.

Sheriff’s Office detectives tried to serve warrants on Anthony Jerome Hamilton Jr., 26, at a residence in Fountain City. Hamilton fled on foot.

Anyone with information about Hamilton’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 865-215-2243.

The residence he was staying at was near Central High School. The school was placed on lockdown as a result of his fleeing. The lockdown has since been lifted.

Hamilton has warrants for manufacturing and distribution of schedule I drugs, aggravated stalking,

coercion of a witness, and several violations of conditional release.