Man pleads guilty in 2018 drunk driving crash that killed teen

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville man pleaded guilty after a 15-year-old was killed in a crash in late 2018.

On Friday, Justin K. Ownby, 30, waived his right to a trial by jury and pleaded guilty to the charges. The Knox County District Attorney General’s Office says he was sentenced to eight years in prison and four years on probation.

Ownby had been facing charges including vehicular homicide, vehicular assault, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, driving under the influence and failure to drive on the right side of the roadway.

On the night of Dec. 22, 2018, Knox County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Millertown Pike and Harris Road; finding two pick-up trucks. One truck that had one person inside was engulfed in flames. The other truck had four people inside and one of them passed away at the scene.

That victim was identified as 15-year-old Jordan Moyers, who was also a freshman at Gibbs High School.