KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man pled guilty to the 2020 gun and assault charges against him mid-trial, according to District Attorney General Charme Allen.

Walter Lee Patrick, 30, pled guilty to unlawful possession of a weapon and domestic assault. Reports state that he accepted the 30-year sentence in prison following his parole sentence.

On Feb. 12, 2020, Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic disturbance call at a home on Heiskell Road in Powell. When officers arrived, the victim on the scene said that the previous day, Patrick threatened to shoot her vehicle with a handgun she knew he carried.

The report stated that Patrick also pushed the victim down the hallway and into the bathroom on the same day. The victim claims she were able to leave the bathroom and call 9-1-1.

Officers said they found Patrick’s loaded handgun with nine rounds of .45 caliber ammunition. He was arrested for unlawful possession of a weapon and domestic assault.

Patrick was on trial in front of Judge Scott Green. Before closing arguments from the jury, Patrick pled guilty and received the 30-year sentence consecutive to his parole violation.

According to the report, Patrick had 11 prior felony convictions from an offense in 2010. He had five counts of facilitation of especially aggravated kidnapping, one count of especially aggravated kidnapping of a minor, two counts of aggravated robbery and one count of each in aggravated burglary, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony and facilitation of employing a firearm the commission of a dangerous felony.

The report added that he was a member of the Bloods gang.

“Violent offenders who carry firearms can expect to receive lengthy prison sentences,” Allen said.