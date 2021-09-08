Man pleads guilty to 2017 Loudon County murder

Crime and Courts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A second suspect in the 2017 murder of a Loudon County man has pleaded guilty. According to 9th Judicial District Attorney General Russell Johnson, Christopher Blake Orr, 33, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of James Johnson.

Johnson was killed at his home on Hill Street. Orr was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Orr along with Clarence Porter and LaQueena Brown were all charged in the death of Johnson. Brown pleaded guilty to felony murder, aggravated burglary and robbery in September 2020 and was sentenced to 22 years in prison.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News Videos

Knox County teacher shares concerns month into school year

LaKenya Middlebrook speaks about her new role as director of Community Safety

Ask Isaacs: Penalties for threats and false reports

Maryville man finally gets stimulus check

Officials ask Gov. Lee to allow extra-curricular activities for 2 Knox County Schools in virtual learning

Innov865 Startup Week returning in October