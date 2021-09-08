Man pleads guilty to 2017 Loudon County murder

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A second suspect in the 2017 murder of a Loudon County man has pleaded guilty. According to 9th Judicial District Attorney General Russell Johnson, Christopher Blake Orr, 33, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of James Johnson.

Johnson was killed at his home on Hill Street. Orr was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Orr along with Clarence Porter and LaQueena Brown were all charged in the death of Johnson. Brown pleaded guilty to felony murder, aggravated burglary and robbery in September 2020 and was sentenced to 22 years in prison.