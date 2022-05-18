KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An alleged gang member plead guilty to a shooting at his ex-girlfriend’s house in South Knoxville.

James Henry Coney, Jr., 35, pled guilty to five counts of Attempted First Degree Murder, two counts of Reckless Endangerment, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, and Evading Arrest. He was standing trial in front of a Knox County jury when he plead guilty. He has been sentenced to 20 years.

During the trial, Assistant District Attorneys TaKisha Fitzgerald and Larry Dillon presented that on April 9, 2020 around 3:00 AM, Coney traveled to his ex-girlfriend’s home in South Knoxville and fired eight rounds into the home before fleeing the scene. There were reportedly five people, including a five-year-old child, inside the home.

The Assistant DAs went on to said that two days later at 6 a.m., Coney went to the home again and fired shots into the house. Later that day, Knoxville Police officers found Coney at a Walmart on Kinsel Way. KPD Sgt. Brian Dalton testified that the ballistics evidence recovered from the scene matched the ballistic characteristics of the Glock possessed by Coney when he was arrested.

“With the increase in homicides we saw last year, my Office will continue to aggressively prosecute gun violence in order to keep our community safe,” said DA Charme Allen.

In addition, a release from the DA’s said Coney has been identified as a member of the 52 Hoover Crips street gang.