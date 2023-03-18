KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man who was trying to sell a gun in Knoxville was robbed at gunpoint Friday evening, the Knoxville Police Department says.

A spokesman for the police department said they received a report that a man was robbed while in the parking lot of the Southside Flats apartment complex, located south of the river, near Chapman Highway.

The man was meeting a person he did not know to buy the gun, the spokesman added. When the man arrived and met the person he thought was buying his gun, he was robbed by a man and a woman. Police say the two were between the ages of 17 and 20 years old, Knoxville police said.

Police say that two guns were stolen in the robbery.

The victim was not injured in the incident, and left the scene after the robbery. According to the spokesman, he called 9-1-1 from the McDonalds on Chapman Highway.