KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man was sentenced to more than 50 years in prison on Thursday after he was convicted of killing a woman during a Knoxville road rage shooting in February 2021, the Knox County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Paul Lorenzo Foutner, 33, was convicted of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, two counts of reckless endangerment, employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony and unlawful possession of a weapon. He was sentenced to 54 years in prison.

On Feb. 17, 2021, Knoxville Police Department officers responded to a shooting near the intersection of North Central Street and Atlantic Avenue.

During the investigation, law enforcement found that 38-year-old Tamaralynn Russell, of Powell, swerved in front of the vehicle Foutner was in. Foutner reportedly go out of the vehicle and fired at Russell’s vehicle.

The victim died at the scene. Knoxville Police Department also said the shots struck a Knox County school bus. No one on the bus was injured.

Foutner was arrested and charged with the shooting on Feb. 18, 2021. The jury was seated for his trial on Feb. 6, 2023. Foutner was convicted two days later.

“This is another example of the violence that comes along with Detroit drug traffickers coming to our community,” said District Attorney Charme Allen.

The DA’s Office said Foutner has three prior felony convictions for drug trafficking in Detroit, Mich., and Carter County, Ky.